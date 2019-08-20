CBI, ED teams visit Chidambaram's house after HC refuses relief

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Hours after the Delhi High Court rejected any relief for senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, teams of officers of CBI and Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday night went to his residence apparently to arrest him in the INX Media scam.

First a team of CBI officials reached Chidambaram's Jor Bagh residence and left after finding him not there. Shortly later, a team of ED officials also went to his residence and failed to locate him.

The officials refused to talk to a horde of media persons who sought to know whether they had come to arrest the former union minister.

Earlier in the day, the High Court rejected the former finance minister's anticipatory bail plea in the two cases filed by the CBI and the ED related to his alleged role in INX Media scam.

Chidambaram's legal team consisting of top lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi will approach the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court on Wednesday to seek a stay of the the High Court order.

"Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has asked us to appear before the senior-most judge of the top court in the morning tomorrow," Sibal told reporters after approaching Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in the court. (ANI).