CBI raids residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): To conduct a raid Central Bureau of Investigation has arrived at the residence of the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, he confirmed via a tweet on Friday morning.

"CBI has arrived," he said in a tweet adding "We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1."

According to a CBI official, they have raided 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the excise policy case including Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence and premises of the then Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna.

To the matter of CBI raids at the Deputy CM's residence, Aam Aadmi party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal replied in a tweet saying that they will give full cooperation to the investigations.

"CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches/raids took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too," Kejriwal tweeted mentioning that the CBI has raided his residence on the day when the picture of the Delhi Model and Manish Sisodia appeared on the front page of America's biggest newspaper- New York Times. (ANI)