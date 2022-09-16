CBI reaches Goa office to probe into Sonali Phogat death case

Bambolim (Goa) [India], September 16 (ANI): A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation from the national capital on Friday reached the office of Goa CBI in connection with the alleged murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and actor Sonali Phogat.

The CBI took over the matter for probe on Thursday and registered an FIR into the case followed by an order for a detailed probe in the case.



This came days after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that he would request Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hand over the Phogat case to the CBI.

On September 12, the Ministry of Home Affairs recommended CBI Investigation into Sonali Phogat's death case.

Earlier on Sunday, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had also assured Phogat's family that the CBI would probe the BJP leader's death as the family was not satisfied with the Goa police's investigation.

Talking to media persons, CM Khattar had said, "We had asked for a CBI probe in writing but they've stated that first Goa would complete their own investigation and if the family is not satisfied with it, the investigation will be handed over to CBI."

Earlier, a Khap Mahapanchayat was also held in Hisar demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Sonali Phogat.

Actor-politician Sonali Phogat - who hailed from Haryana - was found dead in Goa last month. Her family immediately alleged foul play. Following allegations by her family, the Goa Police lodged a case of murder and arrested a couple of Phogat's associates.

Sonali Phogat, who rose to fame with her TikTok videos, contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate but lost to then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (he has since joined the BJP). She also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2020. (ANI)