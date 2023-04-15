CBI summons Kejriwal in excise policy case; AAP attacks Modi government, BJP hits back

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): In a major development in the Delhi excise policy case, the CBI has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 16.

AAP leaders said that Kejriwal will appear before CBI for questioning.

The CBI move drew sharp criticism from Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party while BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said that if the probe agency has summoned Kejriwal, there are "some corruption charges".

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, a key aide of Kejriwal, is in jail over alleged irregularities in the excise policy case.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh made corruption allegations against the Modi government after CBI decision to summon Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

He said the "conspiracy hatched" against Kejriwal will not silence his voice.

"Arvind Kejriwal has been sent a CBI summon. I'd like to tell the PM - you and your Govt are covered in corruption from head to toe and Arvind Kejriwal's fight will not stop with this CBI summon. The conspiracy hatched by you to arrest, jail and take action against Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 will not stifle his voice," he said at a press conference.

Sanjay Singh alleged that Kejriwal had been summoned because he tried to "expose BJP's corruption" in the Delhi Assembly.

"In Delhi Assembly, CM Kejriwal tried to make the nation understand through a very convincing and detailed way about the whole corruption...His (Kejriwal) voice will reach every house, every village, every locality..." he said.

He said Arvind Kejriwal gave the country model of education, health, water and electricity and "has worked tirelessly" for the people of Delhi and added that CBI notice is not going to stop the party's "mission against corruption".

"Kejriwal has faced many problems throughout his life, many investigations were done, raids were carried out, but neither the development in Delhi stopped, nor did our fight against corruption. So, this notice is not going to stop his mission against corruption. I would only say that no AAP minister, leader or party worker is going to get scared from the notice," Sanjay Singh said.



He confirmed that Kejriwal will appear before the probe agency.

"A notice has been served (by CBI). On 16th April, Arvind Kejriwal will appear before them," Sanjay Singh said.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi attacked Kejriwal and said the Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned the Delhi Chief Minister only after its investigation.

"CBI's jurisdiction is with respect to corruption. It is an inter-state body and can investigate wherever. Basically, it is an anti-corruption organisation. So, if CBI has summoned him, it means there are some corruption charges. As part of the investigation, they would have come up with some material against him, and are going to confront him," Lekhi told ANI.

Attacking the AAP national convenor, she said that no policy could have been implemented without Kejriwal's approval.

"We have to understand two-three things. First, he (Kejriwal) is the Chief Minister, so no file or document can move in the state without his knowledge and active participation. Secondly, there are statements by co-accused like Nair (Vijay Nair) and other people, which directly implicate Mr Kejriwal," she said.

"Thirdly, Mr Nayar, who is found involved in corrupt practices and dealing with the south lobby, he was staying in the residence and official accommodation was allocated in the name of Kailash Gehlot. Kailash Gehlot was staying at his private home, and the official accommodation was given to Nair to operate these functions.

"There is obviously a tacit, open and underhand cooperation, which one gets to see. The CBI is going to confront Mr Kejriwal with all the documents, papers, and materials which they would have gathered during the investigation," the BJP leader said.

Sisodia was arrested by ED and CBI in the ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy in Delhi.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26, 2023. Later on March 9, the ED arrested him, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval. The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies said. (ANI)

