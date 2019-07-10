CCEA approves third phase of PMGSY

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) to consolidate 1,25,000 km of roads an estimated cost of Rs 80,250 crore over the next five years.

The third phase involves consolidation of "through routes" and "major rural links" connecting habitations to Gramin Agricultural Markets (GrAMs), higher secondary schools and hospitals.

The target for completing the third phase is 2024-25. (ANI).