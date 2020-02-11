Celebration fervour grips AAP workers

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): The celebration fervour has gripped the AAP ranks and files as their party is set for a landslide victory in the Delhi assembly polls.

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta, and Sushil Gupta joined them celebrating the occasion at the party office here. As per the official details on the website of ECI, AAP has won one seat and is leading on 60 seats at 3.07 pm.

The party workers were seen dancing to the drum beats. A similar celebration was witnessed in Punjab's Amritsar and Maharashtra's Mumbai.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi had gone to polls in a single-phase on February 8. (ANI)