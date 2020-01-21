Census 2021 to be conducted through mobile app, says MHA

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The 2021 census will be the first census to be conducted with a mixed-mode approach-a mobile app (created in-house by Registrar General of India office), said Ministry of Home Affairs.

It also said that the facility would be provided for online self enumeration for the public during the population enumeration phase.

"While confidentiality about your data is guaranteed by Census Act, 1948; the same law specifies a penalty for both public and census officials for non-compliance or violation of any provision of the Act," MHA Spokesperson tweeted.

The Ministry on Friday had organised a half-day conference of the state chief secretaries and UT administrators on Census 2021 and updating of National Population Register (NPR).

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Kerala Cabinet decided to inform the Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner that Kerela will carry out its own census and will not implement the NPR. (ANI)

