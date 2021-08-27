Central agencies being used to harass political opponents: Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Central agencies like the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have become branches of Bharatiya Janata Party and ED is more active in the states where the party is not in power, alleged the Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Friday.

The editorial claimed the Supreme Court has reprimanded the functioning of the Central agencies. "The Court has already declared that 'CBI is the parrot of the government cage'. Now it has also expressed doubts about the functioning of the ED and Income Tax Department. The Central agencies are being used to harass political opponents," it said.

Bringing the Narayan Rane issue, Saamana said the action was taken against a Union Minister in Maharashtra a threat case. "The Court justified this action. Still, there was a demand for a CBI inquiry into the cases. The importance of CBI has started getting destroyed," it said.



Quoting Supreme Court, the editorial said, "Cases against sitting and ex MPs, MLAs are pending for 15 to 20 years. Some cases have not even been investigated by the CBI and the ED. There is no charge sheet either. The ED has been freed only by confiscation of the property."

The Supreme Court has pointed out that the functioning of Central investigative agencies is not impartial and fair. Many files are prepared and acted upon according to the orders of the political leaders. Some files are only used to pressurise people. Using these files, MLAs and MPs are transferred, the editorial said.

"To avoid ED's chase, some leaders in Maharashtra joined BJP and became ministers directly at the Centre. Fils closed as soon as they went to BJP. ED is becoming more active in those states where the Bharatiya Janata Party is not in power. ED and CBI have become the new branches of BJP. A senior ED official of joint director level will soon join BJP. He has handled many important investigations. Now, he will be MLA and minister by contesting Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. What does this political connection of ED say?" Saamana claimed.

The editorial further alleged that Judges, police personnel and CBI officials join BJP and they are given a great reward for the service done in favour of the party in the past. (ANI)

