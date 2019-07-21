Central agencies threatening TMC leaders, forcing them to join BJP: Mamata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 21 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that central agencies are threatening to jail Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and elected representatives over chit fund scams if they don't join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Central agencies are threatening to jail TMC leaders and elected representatives over chit fund scams if they don't get in touch with the BJP," Banerjee claimed while addressing the gathering at the Martyr's Day rally organised by her party here.

Mamata said the TMC will launch a state-wide protest on July 26 demanding the return of black money that was "siphoned off" by the BJP. "Just like in Karnataka, the BJP is involved in horse-trading everywhere. They are offering Rs 2 crore and a petrol pump to our MLAs to switch."

"Trinamool is a people's party and it belongs to farmers and the working class. Why is the BJP asking Trinamool Congress for cut money?" she asked.

Dismissing speculations of the TMC allying with the Congress or the Left front, the Chief Minister asserted, "I am alone and sufficient in the fight against BJP."

Mamata also said the 2019 Lok Sabha election is not a history, but a mystery.

"In elections, they (BJP) won by cheating- by using EVMs, CRPF, Central Police and Election Commission. I will request the Election Commission to conduct Panchayat and Municipal elections through ballot paper," she said.

Mamata went on to claim that the BJP is "high on power."

"With just 18 seats, they are trying to capture our offices. Moreover, they are stopping and beating up our people. I got to know that they (BJP) have stopped trains in several places so that people will not attend the rally," she claimed.

July 21 is celebrated as Martyr's day every year as a mark of respect to those who were gunned down on this day over two decades ago.

On July 21, 1993, as many as 13 TMC workers lost their lives during a rally on Mayo Road in Kolkata after the local police opened fire on them.

The deceased were marching towards Writers' Building - the then state secretariat- demanding that the voters' identity card be made the only valid document to verify voters. (ANI)

