Central government schemes have helped farmers in Haryana: Khattar

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the schemes of Central government have significantly helped farmers in Haryana.

Speaking at an election rally here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Khattar said: "The Centre has worked for the welfare of farmers."

Citing the example of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna, Khattar said: "Under this scheme, if a farmer suffers any loss due to a natural calamity, then the farmer gets Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per acre as compensation. This has helped farmers a lot."

Khattar said: "We have recently witnessed how Article 370 was abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir. Haryana is a small state and but in defence forces, our presence is nearly 10 per cent."

"When Article 370 was not aborogated, then there were incidents causing loss of lives of jawans belonging to Haryana and other parts of the country. But now this has stopped," he said.

"People know Haryana as a state of farmers and jawans. But I would like to add that Haryana is also a state of wrestlers," said Khattar.

Haryana along with Maharashtra goes to assembly polls on October 21. The counting of votes will be done on October 24. (ANI)

