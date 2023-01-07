Central government's policies harming country, not OPS: Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 7 (ANI): Asserting that there is no harm from the old pension scheme (OPS), but the country is facing problems due to the policies of the Center which imposed a tax on flour and pulses too, Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Saturday countered the former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia's statement over OPS.

"Inflation is increasing in the country. There is no harm to the country due to OPS, but the harm is due to the policies of the central government. OPS is in the interest of the employees," Khachariyawas said while talking to ANI.

He further said that when the scheme was implemented in India, the country made a lot of progress.



Earlier on Friday Ahluwalia cautioned state governments that bringing back the Old Pension Scheme could be a regressive step and lead to financial insolvency and said that the move to bring back the old pension scheme may be an 'absurd idea' considering the economic challenges the country and the world are facing today.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often spoken out against political parties developing and promoting a culture of free rein.

Under OPS, the pension of central and state government employees was fixed at 50 per cent of the last drawn basic pay, while under the new system of the New Pension Scheme, 10 per cent of the basic pay and dearness allowance will be contributed by the employee. The new regime has come into force for those employees who came into service in 2004. (ANI)

