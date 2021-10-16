Central investigative agencies CBI, ED, IT, NCB being misused: Sharad Pawar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): Slamming the Centre, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar alleged that central investigative agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are being misused by the Centre.

He added that the current Maharashtra government will complete its tenure of five years in power and will emerge victorious again in the next elections.

Addressing a press conference Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune, Pawar briefly said, "Investigative agencies like CBI, ED, IT, NCB are being misused. The Centre is trying to destabilize non-BJP governed states. Maharashtra's government will complete its five years term and will come again in power in the next elections."



The NCP chief slammed the Centre over the coal supply issue.

He said, "When Maharashtra government delayed the payment of coal worth Rs 3,000 crores by 10-12 days only, the Centre has started making allegations. On the other hand, when the State government is yet to receive GST amount of Rs 35,000 crore, nobody is saying anything on the issue."

Pawar on Saturday said that he will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah "to know his thoughts about" the extension of BSF's (Border Security Force) operational jurisdiction.

" I will be meeting Home Minister Amit Shah to know his thoughts about it, said Pawar referring to the Union Home Ministry order of extending the operational area under the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in border states including West Bengal, Punjab and Assam, giving the paramilitary personnel powers of arrest, search and seizure, on par with state police. (ANI)

