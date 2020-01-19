Central ministers visiting J-K an attempt by Centre to mislead people, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has slammed the central government over 36 union minister's visit to Jammu and Kashmir saying that it is an attempt by the government of India to mislead the people of the country.

"It is an attempt made by the Government of India to mislead the people of the country and the world. It is not that the people elsewhere should be satisfied but the people of Jammu and Kashmir should be satisfied," he said.

"So far as Jammu and Kashmir concerned things have remained unchanged and things are going from bad to worst. There is no power, no electricity, no development work going on everything is at standstill. Business is zero and almost 40 per cent of industries are closed," he alleged.

Under the public outreach programme, the Union Ministers are slated to visit different districts to disseminate information about importance of the Centre's policies for the overall development of the Union Territory and its people and the steps taken by the government particularly after abrogation of Article 370. (ANI)