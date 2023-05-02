Central team visits Kashmir University to discuss preparations for Youth20 Consultation

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 2 (ANI): A team of officials from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) visited the University of Kashmir on Tuesday for wide-ranging discussions on logistical and other arrangements being put in place for the upcoming Youth20 Consultation being held in the varsity under India's G20 Presidency, on May 11, an official statement said.

The visiting team interacted with Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan during a high-level meeting chaired by her at the Vice-Chancellor's Secretariat.

On the occasion, VC Prof Nilofer Khan said, "Youth20 Consultation at KU is an event of national importance. All necessary preparations for its smooth conduct are in the final stage as per the action plans chalked out with chairpersons of various committees".



"University has invited youth participants and students from other academic institutions in the UTs of J-K and Ladakh, to make the event more inclusive and result-oriented," she added.

"During the meeting, the chairpersons of various committees gave a detailed account of preparedness vis-a-vis transportation, catering, site development, media publicity, seating arrangements, IT domains and cultural programmes, besides setting up special kiosks outside the main venue to highlight the best practices of the University of Kashmir and J-K's rich cultural heritage," the press release said.

On the occasion, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir apprised the team about logistical arrangements and other aspects related to the programme. The Vice-Chancellor said that the suggestion of visiting team will be further taken into consideration by the committee chairpersons, an official statement said.

The visiting team to the university included Neeraj Chandra Pujari, ASO; Vinay Kumar, Young Professional; Priyakshee Chaudhury, Young Professional; and Atulya Mehta, Social Media Manager. (ANI)

