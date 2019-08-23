Centre acting against Chidambaram to divert attention from crumbling economy: Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday defended former Union Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case by stating that the Centre is taking such actions only to divert public attention from the "crumbling" economy of the country.

"The actions against P Chidambaram are being done to divert attention of people from the "crumbling" economy. Leave alone the question of creating new jobs, it is now getting difficult for the people who are employed to keep their jobs intact," Gehlot told reporters here.

A special anti-corruption court on Thursday sent Chidambaram to CBI custody till August 26 in the INX Media corruption case.

The Congress leader was taken to the court on Thursday afternoon after he was arrested by the CBI from his residence in New Delhi late on Wednesday.

"This is the first time the people from the corporate world are speaking up against the Centre. The CCD guy committed suicide, the L&T chairman spoke on the condition of the economy in the country. The situation in the country is worrisome, that I can tell you. The economy is being destroyed," Gehlot said.

Attacking the BJP-led NDA government further, Gehlot said, "They did politics in the name of nationalism, they were doing politics by hiding behind the Army and in the name of religion. But the crumbling economy will surely break their arrogance but only if they are worried about it. The same people who give the mandate will also teach a lesson to the NDA government when the time comes." (ANI)