Centre approves 'Vibrant Villages Programme' for comprehensive development of border villages

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The central government has approved a centrally-sponsored scheme 'Vibrant Villages Programme' for the comprehensive development of the border villages, said Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The programme aims to develop the villages in 46 border blocks of 19 districts in four States and one Union Territory viz Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Ladakh (UT) abutting the northern border.

A fund of Rs 4,800 crore has been allocated for the programme for the Financial Year 2022-23 to 2025-26.



According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, 662 border villages initially have been identified for comprehensive development on priority under the programme. State wise number of villages is as follows: Arunachal Pradesh- 455, Himachal Pradesh- 75, Ladakh(UT)- 35, Sikkim- 46 and Uttarakhand-51.

Under this programme, the focus areas that have been identified for intervention include Economic growth- livelihood generation, road connectivity, housing and village infrastructure, energy including renewable energy through solar and wind power, television and telecom connectivity including setting up of IT-enabled Common Service Centre in the village, regeneration of eco-system, promotion of tourism and culture, financial inclusion, skill development and entrepreneurship, development of cooperative societies for managing livelihood opportunities including agriculture/horticulture, cultivation of medicinal plants/herbs etc.

Vibrant Villages Programme aims for the convergence of existing schemes of Central and State governments through the formulation of a District Convergence Plan. It focuses on projects in the identified areas of intervention for inclusion in the vibrant villages action plan for select villages. (ANI)

