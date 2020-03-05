Centre asks state govts to form rapid response teams to deal with coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday said state governments have been asked to form rapid response teams to deal with the deadly coronavirus.

"A total of 29 cases of coronavirus have been detected in the country. Out of these, three people have recovered and are being discharged. Since some cases of community transmission have also been observed it has been decided to actively involve district collectors. Also, the state governments have been asked to form rapid response teams," he told reporters.

"We have made screening mandatory at all airports since yesterday evening. Additional staff has been provided by the states," he added.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, while briefing Rajya Sabha on coronavirus outbreak, said that till March 4, as many as 28,529 people were brought under community surveillance and are being monitored.

The Union Minister also said that India initiated the required preparedness and action regarding the outbreak since January 17, much before the advice of the World Health Organization. (ANI)