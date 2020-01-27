Centre, Assam govt signs tripartite agreement with banned NDFB

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Government of India on Monday signed a tripartite agreement with representatives of all factions of banned organisation National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) at Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal remained present during the signing of the agreement which was also attended by representatives of all factions of banned organisation National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Today Centre, Assam Govt and Bodo representatives have signed an important agreement. This agreement will ensure a golden future for Assam and for the Bodo people". (ANI)

