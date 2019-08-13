Congress leader Digvijaya Singh speaking at a function in Bhopal on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Centre claims Kashmir is peaceful, reports suggest otherwise: Digvijaya Singh

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:57 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said that although the Central government was stating all was fine in Jammu and Kashmir, the reports from some media portals suggest otherwise.
"After taking the decision on Jammu and Kashmir, the Center says it is peaceful everywhere, but there are reports which suggest otherwise, even BBC has reported this," Singh said.
He also defended Congress for not tampering with Article 370 during the time it held power at the Centre by stating, "Congress is accused of keeping Article 370 intact which led to an increase in terrorism. I want to clarify that Article 35-A is the continuation of the laws made by the former ruler of Jammu and Kashmir in 1927, which disallowed people from outside in getting jobs and buying land in the state and this was made at the request of Kashmiri Pandits by the then ruler."
Singh had on Sunday too appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to act "thoughtfully" or else "Kashmir will slip out of our hands".
Referring to an international media report, Singh had said, "See the international media and what is happening in Kashmir. They (government) have burnt their hands in fire by abolishing Article 370, saving Kashmir is our primary focus. I appeal to Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and Ajit Doval ji to work thoughtfully otherwise Kashmir will slip out of our hands."
The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh also alleged that despite the Pulwama attack happening due to an intelligence failure, the people who raised questions were declared "traitor" by the government.
"The Jammu and Kashmir Governor himself had said that there was an intelligence failure (Pulwama attack), had it been any other country the Home Minister would have been forced to resign, if not the PM. But here, whoever raised questions was declared a traitor," Singh said at an event here.
Parliament had revoked Article 370 that gave special status to the Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act 2019, reorganising the state in two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

