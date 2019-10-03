Centre committed to overall welfare of senior citizens: Union Minister Gehlot

New Delhi (India) Oct 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot said on Thursday that the Central government was committed to the overall welfare of senior citizens.

"We have initiated many new programs and schemes for the welfare of senior citizens. Eminent among them are conferred with 'Vayoshreshtha Samman' every year. We also honour institutions in many categories in recognition of their services towards the cause of elderly persons," said Gehlot.

Gehlot was addressing a gathering after flagging off a walkathon for older persons and senior citizens to mark the International Day of Older Persons. Senior citizens in a large number from all parts of Delhi took part in the walkathon.

Gehlot said that in 2017 his ministry started 'Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana' under which 'Vayoshri camps are organised where physical aids and assistive devices are provided to senior citizens. (ANI)

