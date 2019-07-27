Centre deploys additional forces in J-K, Mufti slams move

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the Centre's decision to deploy additional 100 coys of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Jammu and Kashmir has created "fear psychosis" among people.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti said the government needs to rethink and overhaul its policy regarding the state.

"Centre's decision to deploy additional 10,000 troops to the valley has created fear psychosis amongst people. There is no dearth of security forces in Kashmir. J&K is a political problem which won't be solved by military means. GOI needs to rethink & overhaul its policy," the tweet read.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier ordered the deployment of an additional 100 coys of CAPF to "strengthen the CI grid as well as for maintaining law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir."

Out of the 100 coys, 50 are from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 30 from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and ten each from Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

(ANI)

