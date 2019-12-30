Centre extends AFSPA in Nagaland for 6 months

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): The Central government on Monday extended Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland for six more months.

In a notification released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the government cited "disturbed and dangerous condition" in Nagaland as the reasons behind the extension of AFSPA in Nagaland.

"Whereas the Central government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of State of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary," reads the notification dated December 30.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (No. 28 of 1958) the Central Government hereby declares that whole of the said State to be a 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from 30th December, 2019 for the purpose of that Act," adds the notification.

The AFSPA is imposed in the areas where armed forces are required to operate in order to aid civil authorities. For AFSPA to become valid, however, an area needs to be declared disturbed either by the central or the state government under Section 3 of the 1958 Act. (ANI)

