Centre formulating detailed strategy to tackle problem of drugs in Punjab: Amit Shah informs Capt Amarinder

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday informed Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh that the Central government was formulating a detailed strategy to tackle the problem of drugs in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah made the disclosure when Captain called on him on Thursday evening and reiterated his demand for a National Drugs Policy to combat the menace, read a statement.

Thanking the Union Home Minister for the Centre's support for Punjab's anti-drugs campaign, Singh sought attachment of additional Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers with the state, along with the deputation of an IG level officer permanently at Chandigarh along with a DIG in Amritsar.

Singh urged Shah to press upon Pakistan to construct an overbridge over Ravi river to facilitate devotees from travelling through Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in all seasons, without obstruction, the statement added.

The link over Ravi river has been stuck due to Pakistan's insistence on building a causeway over the creek between the bridges being constructed by the two countries on their respective side.

The Chief Minister pointed out that a causeway as proposed by Islamabad would get flooded in the monsoon season, thus obstructing passage through the historic Corridor, the statement said.

In response to a request from Singh, the Union Home Minister agreed on the exchange of three companies of central forces with the IRB for the high-security jails in Punjab.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for the modernisation of the state police and urged the Home Minister to provide funds under the MPF scheme.

Punjab may be categorised as a Category-A State for financial assistance on 90:10 Centre-State sharing basis, on the pattern of Jammu and Kashmir and 8 North-eastern States under the MPF scheme, he suggested.

The Chief Minister also called for the establishment of an NSG hub at Pathankot, in addition to the provision for SP Operations from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for 12 districts of the state.

He pointed out that being a border state, Punjab was vulnerable to attacks and intrusions, and thus needed to be treated as a sensitive state from the perspective of national security. (ANI)