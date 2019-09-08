Centre goes silent after destroying economy: Priyanka

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the BJP government, saying that the government has gone silent after destroying the economy of the country.

On Twitter, Gandhi in a poem in Hindi criticised the government saying that "after destroying the economy, the government is sitting silent. Various companies are under crisis and the business has become stagnant."

She further wrote: "The government has deceived the people by lying and staging drama. It has deceived people through false propaganda, and is hiding the severe condition of the country."

The Congress leader also shared a video that was posted on her party's Twitter handle criticising 100 days of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the video, people from different sectors of the economy could be seen expressing dissatisfaction with the government over slowing down of the economy and effect of the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST). (ANI)