Centre has approved 65 measures to enhance Army's capabilities: Shripad Naik
ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:28 IST
<p>New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Centre has approved 65 recommendation to enhance the capability and rebalance the expenditure of the Indian Army, Minister of State for Defence <a href="/search?query=Shripad Naik">Shripad Naik</a> told <a href="/search?query=Lok Sabha">Lok Sabha</a> on Wednesday.<br />"A committee of experts was set up by the government in 2016 to recommend measures to enhance the combat capability and rebalance defence expenditure of the armed forces. A total of 65 recommendations pertaining to Indian Army were approved for implementation," he said in a written reply to TDP MP Jayadev Galla.<br />Galla had asked whether the government planned to reform and restructure the Army and "bring down" one lakh posts as a part of the reform process.<br />Naik said, "The recommendations of the committee of experts entail rightsizing of certain units of Indian Army, thereby optimising the resources. It involves redeployment and restructuring of various posts like officers, junior commissioned officers and other ranks and civilians, better utilisation of supply and transport units, enhancement in standards of recruitment and improvement in the efficiency of the National Cadet Corps (NCC)."<br />On other changes to be implemented in the Army, he said these include "optimisation of signal establishments, restructuring of repair echelons in the Army, redeployment of ordnance echelons, better utilisation of supply and transportation echelons and animal transport unit and closure of military farms and army postal establishments in peace locations". (ANI)<br /></p>