Centre has no plan to introduce farm laws again, says Narendra Singh Tomar

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said that the Centre has no plan to introduce farm laws again adding that his statement during a programme was misquoted.

The clarification from the Union Minister comes after Congress alleged that the Centre is planning to bring back the three farm laws (that have now been repealed) with amendments after the Assembly elections in five states.

Speaking to ANI, Tomar said, "The agricultural reform laws were brought by the Government of India for the betterment of the farmers. The Government of India and the Prime Minister have withdrawn those laws in order to end the farmers' movement.



"My statement during the Agro Vision program was misquoted. I had said that we have retreated from the stance of the farm laws, but for the betterment of the farmers, the Government of India will continue to move forward. There should be no misunderstanding in this matter. The Centre has no plan to introduce farm laws again," he added.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said, "Tomar's statement has once again exposed the Centre's conspiracy to bring back the three anti-farmer laws. It is clear that after the assembly elections in five states, the Central government is planning to bring back the three black laws in a new form and this they are doing under the pressure of capitalists."

The Congress leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had apologized and repealed the three "black" laws in Parliament fearing defeat in the election of the five states.

The three farm laws were repealed after the requisite bills were passed during the winter session of Parliament which began on November 23. (ANI)

