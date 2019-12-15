Centre has no plans to release political detainees in J-K, says Mufti

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that she is sure that the Centre is not in favour of releasing political detainees in Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting a news report on Twitter about an extension of Farooq Abdullah's detention, Mufti said that the Narendra Modi government is not planning to release three former chief ministers of erstwhile J-K state -- Abdullah, his son Omar and her.

"One can be quite certain GOI (Government of India) has no plans to release any political detainees including 3 former CMs," she tweeted.

"Normalcy roulette continues," she said in an apparent reference to the government's stand that the situation is normal in the region.

Several mainstream leaders including Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were put under house arrest following the abrogation of Article 370 in August this year that granted special powers to Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has decided to extend the house detention of Farooq Abdullah for another three months under the stringent Public Safety Act. The three-term chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state would continue to remain at his residence which has been declared a sub-jail. (ANI)

