Centre has not released MGNREGA, NDRF amount for Karnataka, says Kumaraswamy

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], June 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that the Central government has still not released Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) amount of about Rs 2,000 crore. Kumaraswamy also said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) amount has not been released yet.

Earlier on March 9, Kumaraswamy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealed for the release of pending funds under the NDRF and MGNREGA for drought relief.

"Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met Prime Minister @narendramodi today and appealed to release pending funds under NDRF and MGNREGA for drought mitigation& wage component and material component to the state. There was severe drought in 100 talukas out of 176 talukas in the state," Chief Minister's Office of Karnataka had tweeted. (ANI)

