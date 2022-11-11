Centre has sanctioned Rs2,280 cr for food projects: Maharashtra minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): Maharashtra State Industries Minister Uday Samant on Thursday said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,280 crores for food processing projects in the state, adding that the project will generate 30,000 jobs.

Pune, Raigad, Nashik, Thane and Mumbai are among 24 districts where the food processing plants are propoed to be built.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Samant said the state was in line to bag many more projects in the coming days. He added that Maharashtra will be the first state in India to formulate a Hydrogen policy with regard to a transition to emission-free transportation.



The minister said, "Be it food, leather, steel, footwear or electric vehicles we have discussed various projects."

The accouncement comes at a time the Eknath Shinde government has been under fire from Opposition forces over the alleged flight of projects from Maharashra.

After a Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant moved to neighbouring Gujarat, the Tata-Airbus C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing project was also shifted to the BJP-ruled state.

On the encroachment around Afzal Khan's Grave, the minister said, "Why were the encroachments not removed over the last two-and-a-half years of Maha Vikas Aghadi government? I don't know if there was some pressure on them. (ANI)

