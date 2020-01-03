Centre is afraid of Faiz Ahmad Faiz and education: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the Central government is afraid of both Faiz Ahmad Faiz and education.

"Faiz Ahmad Faiz gave voice to a lot of people from the backward classes in the country. Education has done the same. They [Central government] is afraid of both Faiz and education, what kind of people are they?" Sisodia told ANI.

The statements came a day after a faculty members of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur complained that students who took out a peaceful march on the campus on December 17 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act sang Faiz's 'Hum Dekhengay' as a mark of protest.

The complainant asserted that the poem hurt the sentiments of other communities.

After the complaint was made, a panel was constituted to dwell into the matter. IIT Kanpur will reportedly take strict action on the basis of findings and suggestion of the panel. (ANI)

