Centre is using 'Divide and rule' policy to gain votes: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 22 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that the Central government is working on 'Divide and Rule' policy and its vision is to earn votes by dividing people.

"Those in Delhi are using Jammu and Kashmir as a laboratory and are experimenting here. Leaders like Nehru and Vajpayee had a vision for Jammu and Kashmir. Divide and rule is their policy, their vision is to divide people and increase their vote bank," Mufti said.

"Sardars are now Khalistani, we are Pakistani," she said attacking the Centre, adding , "only BJP is not Hindustan".



Addressing a press conference here, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief attacked the BJP-led Centre government for changing the names of roads, stations across the country and said the dispensation has nothing to project in front of the electorate.

"Delimitation exercise is being done haphazardly. They are only changing names (naming schools after martyrs) but children will not get employment by changing names. They (Centre) talk about Taliban, Afghanistan but not about farmers, unemployment and corruption," she said.

The former CM claimed that the unemployment rate in the UT stands at 18 per cent which is the highest in the country.

"Centre is choking the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. Our economy will be dependent on Haryana and Punjab in future."

Alleging that corruption is widespread in UT, she added, "They have not done any work in the last seven years. What we have in the country, they (BJP government) are selling to corporate houses." (ANI)

