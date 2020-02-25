Centre 'miserably failed' to handle law and order in Delhi: AAP's Aman Arora

Chandigarh [India], Feb 25 (ANI): After clashes erupted between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors in North-East Delhi, AAP leader Aman Arora on Tuesday said that the Centre has "miserably failed" to handle law and order situation in the national capital.

"Firstly, the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have implemented the wrong legislation. Secondly, they have miserably failed to handle the situation. Law and order in Delhi come under Amit Shah and they are responsible for this mess," Arora told ANI.

He said that the nation-wide protests against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are because of the laws enacted by the Home Ministry and the central government.

"Unfortunately, the Prime Minister and Amit Shah tried to take political benefit out of it due to the Delhi Assembly elections instead of resolving that issue," Arora said.

He added, "The nation wants to know why the Centre is delaying to diffuse the situation and something like this would not have emerged if they had handled the situation properly."

Arora's remarks came after seven people were killed and over 100 injured in clashes over CAA in North-East Delhi on Monday.

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Khajuri Khas and Bhajanpura of the national capital on Tuesday in the wake of violent incidents in these areas.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and prevailing situation in Delhi. (ANI)

