Centre must expel Anurag Thakur for his comments, says BSP national spokesperson

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Hitting out at Union minister Anurag Thakur for his alleged "Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko" statement at an election rally in Delhi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria demanded action against Thakur by the Central government.

"I am quite sure this Central government should also take action against such Minister for using such language and he should be shown the door," saidBhadoria while talking to ANI.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi said in a report to the ECI on Tuesday that Thakur raised the slogans 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' many times while addressing a public meeting here in Rithala on January 27.

"I think the statements which are being made by a very senior leader in the BJP are highly objectionable and condemnable and are against the law of the land, " said Bhadoria.

"To ask people to shoot those who do not agree with them only incites violence. It creates a condition where people will become blood-thirsty. I think this kind of language should be treated seriously by the law and order machinery and the election commission," the BSP spokesperson said.

Reacting on the arrest of JNU student Sharjeel Imam, Bhadoria said, "I think the law and order machinery is there. We as a nation and all citizens who live here have to function within the framework and the parameter of the Constitution of India."

"There is a law and order machinery and the Judiciary which will examine each and every issue. I must say that this government is acting on lines that is creating division among people," he added. (ANI)