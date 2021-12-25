Centre planning to bring back farm laws in new form after assembly polls: Congress

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday alleged that the Centre is planning to bring back the three farm laws in the new form after the assembly elections in five states.

Congress' attack came after Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's remarks at an event in Nagpur on Friday in which, while talking about the farm laws, he said the government moved a "step back" and "will move forward again".

Addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said, "Tomar's statement has once again exposed the Centre's conspiracy to bring back the three anti-farmer laws. It is clear that after the assembly elections in five states, the Central government is planning to bring back the three black laws in a new form and this they are doing under the pressure of capitalists."

The Congress leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had apologized repealed the three black laws in Parliament perceiving defeat in the election of the five states.

"This happened after the longest, peaceful, Gandhian agitation for over 380 days on the borders of Delhi where over 700 farmers sacrificed their lives," said Surjewala.

He further said that the Congress party had said that this is nothing but an "election stunt" and it was cleared from the statement of BJP leaders soon after the repeal of the laws.

"Tomar said that the three laws were progressive, if they were that progressive then why did the government apologize and take back the laws," asked Surjewala.



He further said that Congress promises on behalf of 140 crore people that they will completely foil the conspiracy to bring back the black laws.

The Congress General Secretary said that the only way to 'stop' the BJP from bringing back the black laws is to defeat them in the upcoming Assembly elections.

"We call upon India's farmers, we call upon fellow Indians, that the only way to stop the conspiracy of the government from bringing back the farm laws under the pressure capitalist is to decisively defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and other elections so that a lesson is taught to them and that they cannot think of bringing back the laws," he added.

Tomar has said that the three farm laws, which have now been repealed, were a big reform after 70 years of freedom which was not liked by some people and the government has moved "a step back" and will "move forward again" as farmers are the backbone of the country.

The three farm laws were repealed after the requisite bills were passed during the winter session of parliament which began on November 23.

The minister said at an event here that the "government is not disappointed".

"We brought the farm laws. Some people did not like them but it was a big reform after 70 years after Independence which was moving ahead under the leadership of Narendra Modiji. But the government is not disappointed. We moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone and if the backbone is strengthened, the country will become stronger," he said.

The announcement for withdrawal of the three laws was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

The farmers, who had been protesting on the borders of Delhi against the three laws for almost a year, have suspended their agitation and returned to their homes. (ANI)

