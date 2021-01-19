Centre playing politics over Netaji's birthday, says TMC leader Saugata Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 19 (ANI): Soon after the central government's announcement of commemorating Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday as 'Parakram Diwas', Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Member of Parliament Saugata Roy on Tuesday termed the action as a political gimmick.

Roy claimed that the central government has declared Netaji's birthday as 'Parakram Diwas' with the aim to reap political benefits ahead of Assembly polls in Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "We do not appreciate politics in Netaji's name. If the Prime Minister wanted to do it, he could have done it six months ago. Why is he doing this on the eve of Netaji's birthday and ahead of Assembly elections in the state?"

Expressing displeasure over the name 'Parakram Diwas', Roy said, "We are not satisfied with Government of India's decision to celebrate Netaji's birthday as 'Parakram Diwas'. It should be 'Deshprem Diwas'. We believe Netaji deserves much better. We will observe this day on our own with Mamata Banerjee leading a procession in the state."



The central government on Tuesday has decided to celebrate Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata on January 23 to inaugurate the programme to mark the 125th birth anniversary celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the iconic Victoria Hall.

Last month, the prime minister had urged people to mark the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a grand manner.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose played a crucial role in India's freedom movement.

He had also established the Azad Hind Fauj. While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI (Right to Information) in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)

