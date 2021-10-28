Centre playing T-20 match on petrol, diesel prices; scores 'century plus', people's savings 'clean bowled': Congress

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Taking a swipe at the Centre over rising fuel prices, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Thursday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is playing a T-20 match on petrol-diesel prices scoring "century plus" while "clean-bowling" people's savings.

"As far as fuel prices are concerned, the BJP government is playing a T-20 match with the people of the country on a daily basis where they hit a century-plus and clean bowl the savings of the people. BJP government wants that prices should reach Rs 200. It is high time when people should seek the accountability for Rs 25 lakh crores extorted in the name of fuel taxes and how they have been spent," Shergill told ANI.

He alleged that people are being "looted" due to high price of petroleum products.



Petrol and diesel prices continued their upward rise on Thursday.

With a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 108.29 a litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike by 35 paise and climbed to Rs 97.02 per litre in the national capital.

Mumbai also reported a surge in fuel prices as compared to yesterday. The petrol in retail cost stands at Rs 114.14 per litre whereas diesel costs Rs 105.12 per litre today in Mumbai.

As for Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 108.78 per litre, while diesel is Rs 100.14 per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 105.13 and Rs 101.25 per litre respectively. (ANI)

