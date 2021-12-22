Centre provided over 147 cr COVID vaccine doses to States, UTs so far

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): In the nationwide COVID vaccination drive, the Centre provided more than 147 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs so far.



According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 1,47,05,13,635 COVID vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

The Ministry said more than 17.73 crore (17,73,03,916) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

With the administration of 57,05,039 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 138.96 crore. (ANI)

