Centre ready to talk to Shaheen Bagh protestors, clear doubts on CAA: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): In a first, the Centre on Saturday said that it is ready to talk to and clear any misgivings of protestors who have been on a sit-in agitation at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here for over almost two months.

Union Law and Justice Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad today said that the central government is ready for a structured dialogue with the Shaheen Bagh protesters.

In a tweet, this morning the Union Law Minister posted: "Government is ready to talk to protestors of Shaheen Bagh but then it should be in a structured form and the @narendramodi govt is ready to communicate with them and clear all their doubts they have against CAA..."

Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year against the amended citizenship law. This is the first time that the Centre has offered to speak to the protestors.

The amended citizenship law grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India before 2015. (ANI)

