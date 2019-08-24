Centre should have facilitated opposition leaders visit to Kashmir: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Centre should have facilitated the opposition delegation's visit to Jammu and Kashmir to build public confidence after abrogating Article 370, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday.

"If today Rahul Gandhi and other leaders are going (to Kashmir), instead of telling them to not go, they should support and facilitate their visit so that the public also realises that democracy is still strong there," said Ashok Gehlot.

"During the Bangladesh war (1971), Indira ji sent the opposition leaders to countries across the world to apprise them about the situation of our country. It gave confidence to people all over the world that our action was correct. The government should themselves have made an opposition delegation and sent them to Kashmir to strengthen the confidence of the public," Gehlot added.

A delegation of opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir today to see the ground reality, days after the Centre abrogated Article 370 from the region.

On the prevailing economic situation of the country, Gehlot said that businessmen all over the country were facing severe problems but they were afraid to speak out because they would be branded as 'traitors'.

"Yesterday's announcements by the Finance minister were nothing but face-saving measures. The government needs to take more steps to bring the economy back on track. They must address grievances of every sector," said Gehlot.

Chief Minister Gehlot also said that the government arrested Chidambaram because they wanted to deflect the attention away from the economic crisis.

"The manner in which he was arrested was unnecessary. There was no need to climb the walls of his house and arrest him. I believe they did this to deflect the attention away from the current crisis," he said. (ANI)