Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Monday.
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Monday.

Centre should investigate if there was any deal between Praful Patel and Iqbal Mirchi: Prithviraj Chavan

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Monday said the NDA government should investigate if there was any deal between NCP leader Praful Patel with Iqbal Mirchi, who was a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.
"If any deal or agreement was done, then this government (Modi government) should investigate and tell us what's happened," he told reporters here when asked about reports of Patel's name appearing in a land deal related to Mirchi.
When asked about it, NCP leader Patel said: "When the time comes, I will answer whatever I have to."
BJP has attacked the NCP and demanded a reply from its chief Sharad Pawar in the matter.
"Praful denied he did not have any linkage. There is a property deal and an affidavit was signed. Signatures of Praful Patel and Iqbal Mirchi's wife Hajra Milan were there," said Sambit Patra here at a press conference.
"What is the relationship of NCP with Dawood? These signatures are evidence that there is something. Was it just a property deal or there are deals beyond the property," asked Patra.
Mirchi had bought three properties Sea View, Marium Lodge and Rabia Mansion totally measuring 1,537 square metres in Worli area of Mumbai in September 1986 for an amount of Rs 6.5 lakh through his company Rockside Enterprises.
When the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at these properties, it was found that various criminal cases were lodged against Mirchi.
Later, Mirchi absconded from India and consequently proclamation against him was issued and his various properties were attached under Smuggling and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Authority (SAFEMA), the probe agency said.
Two associates of Muhammed Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi have been sent to five days remand of the ED by a local court till October 15 in connection with a land deal worth over Rs 200 crore.
The duo, identified as Haroun Yousuf and Ranjit Singh Bindra, were close aides of Mirchi, an international drug dealer who died in the United Kingdom in 2013.
The investigative agency has identified the benami properties of Mirchi, including 10 properties in Mumbai, one property in UAE and 25 properties in the UK.
The ED will start the process to attach the properties in India and letters rogatory will be sent to the UK and the UAE to attach the properties. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:18 IST

PMJAY benefited over 50 lakh patients across country

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): In a significant achievement, the world's largest fully government-funded health insurance scheme Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) has given benefit to over 50 lakh patients in their treatment so far.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:09 IST

Mayawati says will convert to Buddhism at appropriate time

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati announced on Monday that she will convert to Buddhism at an "appropriate" time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:09 IST

Top Army commanders review security situation in J-K

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Top commanders of the Indian Army met on Monday and reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:58 IST

Manmohan Singh congratulates Abhijit Banerjee, his wife for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh on Monday congratulated Indian-origin economist and academic Professor Abhijit Banerjee and his wife Esther Duflo on jointly winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences and termed their work as 'path-breaking'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:55 IST

President Kovind congratulates Abhijeet Banerjee for Economics Nobel

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday congratulated Indian-origin economist Professor Abhijit Banerjee on winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:38 IST

Amrapali case: SC directs Bhubaneshwar, Raipur authorities to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday directed Bhubaneshwar and Raipur authorities to deposit an amount of Rs 34.50 crores and Rs 20 crores respectively in its registry in the case pertaining to the unfinished housing projects of embattled real estate Amrapali group in Noida and

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:13 IST

Centre to release 5 Punjab Police personnel undergoing sentence...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Central government on Monday accepted the request of Congress-led Punjab government for grant of special remission and release of five Punjab Police personnel undergoing sentence in different jails in the state for the offences committed during militancy period.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:12 IST

More property seized compared to level of fraud in PMC bank: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that more property has been seized compared to the level of fraud in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank case and assured investors that their interests will be protected.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:08 IST

BJP going upwards at supersonic speed, Congress coming down at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday affirmed that BJP is going upwards at supersonic speed while Congress is coming downwards at the same velocity.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:50 IST

AgustaWestland case: Court defers hearing on ED's plea seeking...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday deferred the hearing for October 18 in Enforcement Directorate (ED) application seeking cancellation of bail granted to accused Rajiv Saxena, in the AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:48 IST

Taking all measures to maintain law and order, says J-K DGP Dilbag Singh

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): After postpaid mobile services were resumed in the remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmir today, Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday stated that the administration is taking all measures to maintain law and order in the area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:48 IST

Air Marshal Arvindra Singh Butola assumes charge of IAF Training Command

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Air Marshal Arvindra Singh Butola on Monday assumed charge as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, Bengaluru, on Monday.

Read More
iocl