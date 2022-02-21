Centre should remove all agencies, keep Ghaziabad poet on job to identify terrorists: Kejriwal hits back at Kumar Vishwas

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): In a veiled attack at former Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Centre should remove all central agencies and appoint "Ghaziabad poet" to identify terrorists.

Addressing a public meeting here, Kejriwal said, "BJP got conducted raids by all agencies but they did not get anything. When I asked, they said a poet from Ghaziabad had a dream that Kejriwal was a terrorist. I ask Modi Ji to remove all agencies and keep that poet on the job. He will tell who is a terrorist."

The Delhi Chief Minister's remarks come against the backdrop of the allegation of Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas, who was a founding member of Aam Aadmi Party that Arvind Kejriwal had connections with separatists in Punjab and those having sympathy with separatists used to come to his house for meetings during the last Assembly polls.

Quoting dialogue from the Bollywood movie 'Sholay', Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal said he is a terrorist who scares the corrupt.

"There are two kinds of terrorists, one frightens the people while the other scares the corrupt. Kejriwal is a terrorist who scares the corrupt. There is a dialogue from Sholay movie..."Jab bachcha bhrashtachar Karta hai toh maa kehti hai soja beta varna Kejriwal aa jayega (someone indulges in corruption, the mother says- son sleep or else Kejriwal will come)."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi that the Centre has taken the matter of the alleged links between the banned organization 'Sikhs for Justice' and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seriously and he would personally ensure that the matter is looked into in detail.

Earlier, the Punjab Chief Minister had written to Shah alleging that the banned organization was in touch with AAP.

Attacking the BJP and Congress, Kejriwal said, "If BJP and Congress had worked in 70 years, they would have asked for votes in the name of work. Now they have to ask for votes by calling Kejriwal a terrorist."

The AAP leader further said, "First, the farmers of the country were called terrorists and now all the poor people using cycles are being called terrorists".

Kejriwal is on a one-day visit to the capital city of Uttar Pradesh to seek support for party candidates in the ongoing seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. The first three phases of the election have been completed and the voting for the remaining phases will continue on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)