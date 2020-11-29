Centre should withdraw 'anti-farmer laws', says Digvijaya Singh

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ongoing protests against "anti-farmer" laws and said that the Centre should withdraw these legislations.

Singh added that these laws should be submitted to the Parliamentary Committee for reconsideration after discussing with the farmers.

"If Modi ji had discussed with the farmers before bringing the anti-farmer laws, why would this situation have happened? Modi ji should withdraw these legislations. And again after discussing with the farmers, submit these laws to the Parliamentary Committee for reconsideration," he tweeted in Hindi.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

While the government said the three laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets, protestors fear that this could lead to the government not buying produce at guaranteed prices, thereby disrupting their timely payments.



Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said it would be better if the Central government reconsiders the three newly-enacted legislation, stating that the farmers are agitating throughout the country as these laws were made without their consent.



"Farmers are quite angry and agitating throughout the country, expressing their disagreement about the recently enacted three laws related to agriculture by the Central government. In view of this, if the Union government reconsiders these laws, made without the consent of the farmers, it would be better," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.



The Delhi administration has allotted the Burari ground to the farmers for protesting. While some hundred shifted there on Saturday morning after they were allowed to enter Delhi through Tikri border, thousand others are demanding that they be allowed to enter the heart of the city.



The farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, embarked on 'Dilli Chalo' march to protest against the three new farm laws. The Tikri border with Haryana has been opened to enable the farmers to proceed to Nirankari Samagam Ground, marked for their protest by Delhi Police. (ANI)

