Centre stalling Parliament to avoid Adani questions: Chattisgarh CM Bhagel

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], March 18 (ANI): After proceedings in the two Houses of Parliament were disrupted for the fifth day on Friday, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged that the Centre was dodging the questions raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the controversy over the report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.

"The government at the Centre could not want to answer the questions raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the floor of Parliament on PM's overseas tour with Adani, about shell companies and money lost by LIC. Hence, to deflect public attention from the issue raised by us, they resorted to disruptions proceedings in Parliament," Baghel said.

On the BJP demanding an apology from the Congress MP over his remarks in London, Baghel said this was the first time that a ruling party was creating a ruckus in Parliament and not allowing either House to run.

"Today, no one is raising concerns on the wastage of crores of public money due to continued disruptions in Parliament. Is this not a matter to debate in Parliament?" The Chhattisgarh CM said.

Meanwhile, the logjam in Parliament continued on Friday as both the ruling and Opposition members stuck to their positions, not letting either House function.

The acrimony continued to play out even outside the Parliament, with several members of the BJP and Congress sabre-rattling over Rahul's remarks in the UK and the Adani issue.



After the Lok Sabha went into session, Opposition members came near the Speaker's podium to press for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group.

The BJP members, meanwhile, raised the chorus for an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks at the Cambridge University lecture, alleging that he had maligned institutions in the country.

The Congress, meanwhile, alleged that the audio of their members was muted after they raised slogans in favour of Rahul being allowed to respond to allegations that the BJP raised against him.

The Congress members alleged that there was no audio for about 20 minutes during the parliamentary proceedings on Friday.

Government sources, however, claimed a "technical fault".

The Rajya Sabha also saw disruptions and was adjourned for the day. The Upper House had taken up some of its listed businesses before bedlam broke.

The second part of the Budget session began on March 13. (ANI)

