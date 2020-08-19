Centre to conduct webinar on 'Unlocking India's Potential in Space Sector' on Aug 20

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Department of Space, Government of India, is organising a webinar on August 20 on the theme 'Unlocking India's Potential in Space Sector.'

This webinar will commence at 11 am and will conclude at 6.30 pm.

The speakers of the introductory session will be Dr K Sivan, Secretary, DOS, Professor K Vijay Raghavan, PSA to GOI, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman Tata Sons, Anand Mahindra, Chairman Mahindra Group, Sunil B Mittal, Chairman Bharti Enterprises and Professor MS Ananth, Former Director, IIT-M.

The live streaming of the webinar will be available on the Indian Space Research Organisation's website. (ANI)

