Centre to name interlocutor to solve issues plaguing Tripura's indigenous people: Pradyot Deb Barman

Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 8 (ANI): Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Deb Barman on Wednesday said an "interlocutor" will be appointed shortly by the Centre as part of a process set in motion by Union Home minister to arrive at a constitutional solution to issues affecting the indigenous people of Tripura.

The Tipra chief attended a meeting with the Union Home minister, BJP national president JP Nadda and Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The meeting was held in state capital Agartala.

Pradyot, whose fledgeling party secured 13 seats in the Tripura Assembly polls, told ANI that the party will sit separately in the Assembly as opposed to allying with the Congress or the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Meanwhile, scotching speculations of an alliance with the ruling BJP, Deb Barman said, "Issues such as alliance and entering the cabinet did not fearure in the discussions today. Our meeting primarily focussed on the welfare of the dopha (indigenous communities). The Home minister said the process for a constitutional solution to problems plaguing the indigenous people of Tripura has begun. An interlocutor will be appointed within a specific time-frame to take this process forward."

He said the long pending problems of the indigenous people of Tripura were discussed with Shah at the meeting.

"During the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah today, we discussed the long-pending problems of the indigenous people of Tripura. The Home minister agreed to look into these problems," said Deb Barman.

The Tpra chief said there will be a constitutional solution to issues affecting the indigenous communities.

"Home Minister has assured me and my party workers that there will be a constitutional solution to the problems of our indigenous people. The constitutional solution will be found within a specific time frame," he said.

The BJP won 32 seats in Tripura Assembly polls, accounting about 39 per cent of the total votes polled. Tipra Motha finished second at 13 seats while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured 11 seats. The Congress bagged three seats.

The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), which foight the polls in alliance with the BJP, won a lone seat this time. (ANI)