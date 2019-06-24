Centre to provide CNG, PNG infrastructure in 406 districts: Pradhan

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI) Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that the Centre has chalked out a plan to provide Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) infrastructure in 406 districts of the country.

"Till 2014, only 66 districts of the country were covered under CNG and PNG infrastructure. In last five years we worked to strengthen this infrastructure in a planned way," Pradhan told Lok Sabha during Question Hour in response to a query.

He said that the government was expanding the CNG and PNG infrastructure in other cities.

"The CNG and PNG infrastructure will be provided in 406 districts. After expanding these facilities, 70 per cent of the population will get clean energy," Pradhan said.

The Minister informed the House that Rs 1.20 crore will be invested in the next eight years in the energy sector. (ANI)

