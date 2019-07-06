Centre to set up National Sports Education Board under Khelo India: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday stated that the government will set up National Sports Education Board under the Khelo India programme.

"To popularise sports at all levels, National Sports Education Board for development of sportspersons to be set up under Khelo India," Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Parliament.

Khelo India is an initiative of the Government of India to strengthen the sports ecosystem by encouraging mass participation and promotion of excellence. (ANI)

