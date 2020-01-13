Centre trying to divide people on religious lines, says Maha Home Minister

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Central government over the newly amended citizenship law and accused it of trying to divide people on religious lines and spoil the environment.

"Everyone, be it Hindu or Muslims, lives in the country with brotherhood. However, the government (Centre) is doing the work of spoiling the environment and dividing people on religious lines," Deshmukh said addressing a public gathering here.

Deshmukh, along with state Power Minister Nitin Raut participated in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

"We condemn this. There is our government in Maharashtra. The Central government may make any law, but it is up to the state government to implement it. Our government will soon take steps on this," Deshmukh said.

"It is also our responsibility to ensure law and order in Maharashtra. You have the support of our government," he added.

The protest was organised by an organisation called 'We the citizens of India'.

The Central government is facing flak from several states over the amended citizenship law. Opposition parties are claiming that it is "unconstitutional" and "against the Muslims" in the country.

Several protests have been organised against the law across the country. (ANI)

