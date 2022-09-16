New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Centre on Friday upgraded the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Z- category security of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa from three states in the country, sources said.
Sirsa's security cover was earlier upgraded from 'Y' to 'Z' on December 29, 2021.
In the 'Z' category, 18 CRPF personnel were deployed in his duty which meant six at a time in three shifts. (ANI)
Centre upgrades Z security cover of BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa
ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2022 12:25 IST
