Centre using CAA to divert attention from real issues, says NCP's Majeed Memon

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon on Wednesday said that with the introduction of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the central government is trying to divert the attention of public from the major issues such as unemployment and farmer's issue.

"In Maharashtra, Udhhav Thackeray ji had made it clear that it will not be implemented in Maharashtra. He believes there are no benefits from it and such a thing will create a divide in society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are taking such controversial steps in order to divert the attention of the people from real issues such as agricultural crisis and farmers' issues."

The NCP leader also commented on the Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar joining Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saying, "This is nothing but electoral tactics as the Delhi assembly elections are around the corner."

Election to the 70-member Assembly in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

